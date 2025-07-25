5 Kirsten Dunst roles that flex her gymnastic side

Kirsten Dunst, a versatile actor known for her diverse roles, has also ventured into the world of gymnastics on screen. While she is not primarily recognized for gymnastic movies, her performances in films that incorporate elements of gymnastics showcase her adaptability and talent. This article explores five movies where Dunst's characters are involved in gymnastic activities or themes, highlighting her contributions to these unique cinematic experiences.

Cheerleading 'Bring It On': Cheerleading with flair In Bring It On, Dunst plays Torrance Shipman, a high school cheerleader who learns that their championship-winning routines were stolen from another squad. The film blends gymnastics with cheerleading as Torrance leads her team through complicated stunts and routines. Released in 2000, this movie became a cult classic and highlighted Dunst's ability to nail physically demanding roles while remaining engaging on-screen.

Tennis twist 'Wimbledon': Tennis meets gymnastics While Wimbledon is largely centered on tennis, it also depicts scenes where Dunst's character is shown doing some athletic training with gymnastic-like moves. Portraying Lizzie Bradbury, an up-and-coming tennis star, she adds a lot of energy and determination to the character. The movie also emphasizes the physical strain of professional sports and how players combine various forms of workouts to improve their performance.

Superhero moves 'Spider-Man': Superhero acrobatics In the iconic Spider-Man series, Dunst plays Mary Jane Watson. Although not directly connected to gymnastics, the films feature several scenes where acrobatics is an integral part. The scenes are a part of the action sequences where Spider-Man is seen. As Mary Jane is seen with Spider-Man in such moments, viewers get to see glimpses of gymnastic-like movements. They add thrill and intensity to the plot.

Pageant life 'Drop Dead Gorgeous': Pageant perfection In Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dunst stars as Amber Atkins in a dark comedy about beauty pageants. While not focused on gymnastics per se, pageantry is often a routine of sorts requiring grace and coordination similar to gymnastic performances. The movie humorously delves into small-town pageant culture, letting Dunst show off her comedic timing and physical agility through various scenes.