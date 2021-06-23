OTT platforms have democratized the film industry: Priyanka

Priyanka had made her digital debut with Netflix movie 'The White Tiger'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that people should embrace streaming platforms because they have not only allowed the audience to consume diverse stories but also democratized the film industry. Priyanka, who made her digital debut with the Netflix movie The White Tiger this year, said that streaming services have made artists think outside the "formula" of a Bollywood film.

Freedom

Streaming services allow people to have larger thoughts: Priyanka

"That's what you're seeing in Indian cinema - the freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts than the formula that existed before," Priyanka said. "That there should be five songs, a fight sequence. That formula has gone away. Now people want to tell great, real stories, with which they identify," the actor told reporters.

Pros

These platforms have resulted in newer storytelling: Priyanka

Priyanka was speaking at a virtual press conference of streaming platform ZEE5's launch in the US, late Tuesday evening. The launch announcement was made by Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global. The 38-year-old actor said the boom of the streaming services, particularly in India, has broken down the monopoly of a "specific number of people," resulting in newer storytelling.

Quote

A great time for growth of Indian cinema: Priyanka

"It's amazing because it gives new writers, actors, filmmakers an opportunity to come into an industry that was monopolized for a long time by a very specific number of people. It's a great time for growth, entertainment, and specifically for Indian cinema," she said.

Comfort

However, this doesn't mean that theaters are over: Priyanka

While nothing can be compared to a theatrical experience, the actor said the OTT platforms have brought in a remarkable comfort to the audience. However, Priyanka firmly believes that the current OTT boom is not an indicator that the "theatrical is going anywhere." "The streaming services' freedom provided to audiences is that you can watch movies at the comfort of your homes," she added.

Industry

'The Indian film industry is going through an exciting time'

"It's spreading culture, teaching people, educating them, there's a large, new audience that is being exposed to all kinds of Indian cinema," she added. The Indian film industry is going through an "exciting time" and people should wholeheartedly "embrace streaming as much as we can," Priyanka said. "It's not the future, it's the present," she added.