In short Simplifying... In short Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award at the 2024 ESPYs, despite controversy stirred by Pat Tillman's mother, who felt there were more deserving veterans.

ESPN defended their choice, citing Harry's work with the Invictus Games Foundation.

In his acceptance speech, Harry dedicated the award to wounded service members, earning a standing ovation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend ESPY Awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend 2024 ESPY Awards amid controversy

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:38 pm Jul 12, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the 32nd annual ESPY Awards on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by their friend, tennis legend Serena Williams. During her opening monologue, Williams humorously referred to the couple as "actual royalty" and jokingly asked them not to "breathe too much tonight" to avoid overshadowing her. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's presence added a royal touch to the ceremony honoring athletic achievement.

Award controversy

Harry's Pat Tillman Award recognition invited flak for this reason

Prince Harry was set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs, recognizing his work with service personnel and veterans through the Invictus Games. However, Mary Tillman, mother of Pat Tillman, expressed shock at Harry's selection for the award. She suggested that there were "more deserving recipients within the veteran community." ESPN defended their decision by stating they were honoring Harry specifically for his work with The Invictus Games Foundation.

Award acceptance

Ultimately, Prince Harry accepted the award amid applause

Despite the initial backlash, Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs. In his acceptance speech, he acknowledged Mary's advocacy for her son's legacy and emphasized that the award belonged to wounded service members rather than himself. His speech was met with a standing ovation from attendees, including his wife. Prior to this event, Harry released a message focusing on supporting wounded, injured, and sick veterans through his Invictus Games initiative without addressing the award controversy.