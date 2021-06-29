'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done

Jun 29, 2021

The shooting of 'RRR' has almost come to an end

SS Rajamouli's RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is slated to hit the theaters on October 13. Due to the pandemic, the shooting got delayed, but it was resumed on June 21. The recent update is that the film has been completed, "except for two songs." Informing about the same, the makers posted a photo on Twitter, featuring the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Charan and NTR have finished dubbing for two languages

Sharing the duo's photo, the production house of RRR, DVV Entertainment, made the announcement on social media. "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie." It further informed that Charan and NTR have completed dubbing for two languages and "will wind up the rest soon." Rajamouli's directorial also stars Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Bhatt's remuneration for 'RRR' is a whopping Rs. 6 crore

Bhatt is making her debut in South Indian movies with RRR, in which she plays the character of Sita. She will reportedly portray Charan's love interest. According to reports, the Highway actress has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 6 crore for this film. Apparently, this figure has never been paid to any Telugu actress, which makes her the highest-paid actress in Tollywood.

'RRR' is set for a pan-India release

Rajamouli is set to deliver another Bahubali-size film with RRR, which will see a pan-India release in October. The magnum opus will be released in several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. With a huge budget of Rs. 450 crore, this epic movie is aiming to break several box office records. Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran are also part of the star cast.

Saran to play Devgn's partner in the movie

NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern scenario, while in the flashback, they will portray Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Saran portrays Devgn's partner. The two had also collaborated for Drishyam. Talking about her role, she had said, "I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn."