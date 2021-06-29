Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done
Entertainment

'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 07:00 pm
'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done
The shooting of 'RRR' has almost come to an end

SS Rajamouli's RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is slated to hit the theaters on October 13. Due to the pandemic, the shooting got delayed, but it was resumed on June 21. The recent update is that the film has been completed, "except for two songs." Informing about the same, the makers posted a photo on Twitter, featuring the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In this article
Details

Charan and NTR have finished dubbing for two languages

Sharing the duo's photo, the production house of RRR, DVV Entertainment, made the announcement on social media. "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie." It further informed that Charan and NTR have completed dubbing for two languages and "will wind up the rest soon." Rajamouli's directorial also stars Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Twitter Post

Here's the tweet giving out the happy news

Salary

Bhatt's remuneration for 'RRR' is a whopping Rs. 6 crore

Bhatt is making her debut in South Indian movies with RRR, in which she plays the character of Sita. She will reportedly portray Charan's love interest. According to reports, the Highway actress has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 6 crore for this film. Apparently, this figure has never been paid to any Telugu actress, which makes her the highest-paid actress in Tollywood.

Language

'RRR' is set for a pan-India release

Rajamouli is set to deliver another Bahubali-size film with RRR, which will see a pan-India release in October. The magnum opus will be released in several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. With a huge budget of Rs. 450 crore, this epic movie is aiming to break several box office records. Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran are also part of the star cast.

Story

Saran to play Devgn's partner in the movie

NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern scenario, while in the flashback, they will portray Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Saran portrays Devgn's partner. The two had also collaborated for Drishyam. Talking about her role, she had said, "I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Aditya Chopra to sign four action directors for 'Pathan': Report

Latest News

Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev steamrolls Tallon Griekspoor

Sports

3 reasons why Uttarakhand HC stayed the Char Dham Yatra

India

This Jeep Renegade pays tribute to the 'God of Mischief'

Auto

Aditya Chopra to sign four action directors for 'Pathan': Report

Entertainment

Centre's attitude toward migrant workers unpardonable, says Supreme Court

India

Latest Entertainment News

'Ratsasan' Hindi remake gets its inspector Arun in Akshay Kumar?

Entertainment

'Good On Paper' review: It's a 'rom-con', a dating nightmare

Entertainment

'Foundation' trailer looks promising, gives major 'Star Wars' vibes

Entertainment

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp trends, fans want Amber Heard gone from 'Aquaman 2'

Entertainment

Netflix bags 'Cirkus' post theatrical rights at record price: Report

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Is Alia Bhatt charging more than Telugu actresses for 'RRR'?

Entertainment

Netizens' choice: Netflix wins OTT fight against Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR' to stream on both ZEE5, Netflix

Entertainment

Digital rights for 'RRR' sold for whopping Rs. 325 crore?

Entertainment
Trending Topics