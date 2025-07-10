How 'Stranger Things' made Hawkins Lab so unnervingly real

The set designs of Hawkins Lab in Stranger Things are one of the most captivating elements of the show, and add tremendously to its atmosphere. They are designed to perfection, reflecting the 80s, but with a twist to make the mystery and suspense deeper. The detail in these sets is just amazing, giving viewers an authentic yet creepy experience. Here are some surprising facts about these interesting set designs.

Vintage tech Authentic 1980s equipment The production team even sourced real 1980s equipment for the Hawkins Lab sets, bringing authenticity to every scene. From old computers to vintage lab apparatus, every piece was deliberately chosen to reflect the technology of that era. This dedication to period accuracy helps take viewers back in time, making the overall viewing experience more believable and rooted in reality.

Spatial design Clever use of space The design team also used space strategically within the Hawkins Lab sets to create an illusion of vastness and complexity. With clever camera angles and lighting techniques, they managed to make relatively small spaces look much larger than they were. Not only did this save on production costs, but it also added depth and intrigue to scenes set within the lab.

Easter eggs Hidden details for fans Fans of Stranger Things might also spot subtle Easter eggs hidden within the Hawkins Lab sets. These details often reference other popular films or cultural icons from the 1980s, serving as a nod to diehard fans who enjoy the act of spotting connections. These hidden elements make things even more enjoyable for fans who appreciate the attention to detail.

Sustainable design Reusable set pieces In an effort towards sustainability, many set pieces from Hawkins Lab were also designed to be reused in different scenes/episodes. By repurposing certain elements, the production team was able to minimize waste while maintaining continuity throughout various storylines. This practice not only benefits environmental efforts but also showcases resourcefulness in set design planning.