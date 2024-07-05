In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Raj Tarun is facing a complaint from his girlfriend, Lavanya, who accuses him of cheating and harassment.

Lavanya, who was previously arrested in a drug case, claims Tarun showed no concern for her during her 45-day custody and has recently distanced himself due to his association with Mumbai-based actor, Malvi Malhotra.

Amidst these allegations, she also reported receiving threatening calls urging her to leave Tarun alone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Telugu actor Raj Tarun faces police complaint for allegedly cheating girlfriend

Complaint filed against actor Raj Tarun for allegedly cheating girlfriend

By Isha Sharma 04:59 pm Jul 05, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Telugu actor Raj Tarun is facing a police complaint lodged by a woman named Lavanya at the Narsingi police station in Hyderabad. Per reports, Lavanya alleges that despite being in a relationship with her for 11 years, the actor has refused to marry her. She claims they were romantically involved for several years and even got married in a temple.

Claim

Tarun has distanced himself due to another girl, said Lavanya

To substantiate her allegations, Lavanya has reportedly shared photographs. She also stated that Tarun had recently distanced himself from her due to his close association with a Mumbai-based actor. A report by Gulte suggests that the aforementioned actor is Malvi Malhotra (Tiragabadara Saami). Further, she revealed that she had received threatening calls from unknown numbers, urging her to leave Tarun alone.

Past incidents

Lavanya's past arrest and Tarun's alleged indifference

The complaint also discloses that Lavanya was previously arrested in a drug case, resulting in her spending approximately 45 days in custody. During this time, she alleges that Tarun showed no concern for her situation. This alleged indifference, coupled with his involvement with Malhotra and ongoing harassment, led Lavanya to take legal action. Tarun is known for his work on films such as Uyyala Jampala, Anubhavinchu Raja, and the recent, Naa Saami Ranga.