A character from the DC Comics universe, the Joker has been a mainstay of US cinema. A chaotic character with a complicated personality, the Joker has seen various interpretations on the big screen. Every actor offers their own take on the iconic villain, making him a reflection of changing attitudes in society and cinema. Here are the various portrayals of Joker.

Drive 1 'Batman' (1966) - A comedic villain In Batman (1966), Cesar Romero's Joker was more funny than scary. His take was defined by over-the-top expressions and funny antics, fitting the campy tone of the show. This portrayal highlighted the era's tendency to lean towards humor rather than darkness. Romero's performance set the stage for future takes, while keeping people entertained with his mischievous side.

Drive 2 'Batman' (1989) - A darker turn Jack Nicholson took over the baton in Batman (1989), adding a darker edge to the character. His portrayal was a combination of humor and menace, giving the unpredictable villain a captivating character. Nicholson's performance was equally charismatic and terrifying, setting a standard for comic book villains in cinema. This version also started the trend of serious storytelling in superhero films back then.

Drive 3 'The Dark Knight' (2008) - An iconic performance Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight (2008) is arguably one of the most iconic performances in the history of cinema. Ledger's anarchistic take on the Joker, who flourished on chaos and unpredictability, was nothing short of pure genius. His extreme dedication to cracking this complex character earned him several posthumous accolades after he passed away before the film's release. It continues to influence actors approaching similar roles across genres, worldwide, even today.