'To All The Boys' spinoff Netflix TV series being planned

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 02:42 pm
'To All The Boys' spinoff Netflix TV series being planned

A spinoff TV series of the To All the Boys films is in early development at Netflix.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018) spawned a successful romantic comedy trilogy for the streamer based on the novel trilogy by American author Jenny Han.

The show will reportedly follow the life of Lara Jean Covey's younger sister Kitty Song played by Anna Cathcart.

Cathcart's character played a key role in the films

The 2018 teenage romcom film starred Lana Condor as the shy teen Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as her central love interest, Peter Kavinsky.

Cathcart's character, Kitty, played a pretty central role in the first film as she found and sent out the pivotal letters to all of Jean's crushes that triggered a chain of events that lead to the whole storyline being formed.

It quickly became one of Netflix's most-viewed original films

The first film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was critically acclaimed with a high 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It quickly became one of the most-viewed original films on Netflix.

The film is a teenage rom-com and Jean (played by Condor) finds her love in Kavinsky (played by Centineo) by the end.

The audience loved both the characters.

Chicken soup for the soul: Centineo

"You kind of feel better after you watch it. You feel joy (sic)," Condor said in a previous interview talking about the 2018 film. Similarly, Centineo saw the film as comfort food; he said, "Chicken soup for the soul, baby. That's what we want."

Second one introduced Jordan Fisher into the mix

Its 2020 sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You introduced Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren, who was Jean's crush in sixth grade.

His entry complicates the relationship between Jean and Kavinsky.

It received a mixed response from critics but fans loved it nonetheless.

"Fans of the original should still find this a swoon-worthy sequel," read critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kitty develops a crush in the third film

The third and final film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, got released in February this year.

This was the film in which Kitty develops a crush on a young boy while visiting South Korea with her family.

The two continued to communicate after the trip and the upcoming television series will probably take the story forward from there.

