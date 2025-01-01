Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 sees Kitty back in South Korea, single and ready for a fresh start at KISS.

The trailer teases new challenges, including a letter from her late mother and unresolved feelings for Yuri.

The season features a mix of returning and new cast members, including a surprise appearance by Noah Centineo reprising his role as Peter Kavinsky from 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'.

'XO, Kitty' S02 to premiere on January 16

What to expect from Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' S02

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jan 01, 202504:10 am

What's the story The second season of XO, Kitty, a spin-off from the popular Netflix series To All the Boys I've Loved Before is set to premiere on January 16. The show follows the life of Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), who goes to a boarding school in South Korea and deals with her relationship with her boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi). The first season ended with Kitty being expelled from school and returning to America.

Plot progression

'XO, Kitty' S02 will see Kitty's return to South Korea

The next season will have Kitty returning to South Korea for another semester at KISS, but this time as a single woman. The official synopsis hints that she is "ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama," although she's up for "some casual dating — emphasis on casual." But her life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a letter from her late mother that sends her on a "wild journey."

Trailer insights

'XO, Kitty' S02 trailer teases new challenges and surprises

The trailer for the second season, which dropped on December 17, gives a peek into Kitty's return to KISS. She is seen being welcomed back by faculty and classmates alike, including Q (Anthony Keyvan), who says, "There's my chaos queen!" In a voiceover, Kitty declares she has her "priorities straight" after a drama-filled semester and is determined to "finally discover who [her] mom really was." The trailer teases rising tension with Yuri as Kitty deals with lingering feelings for her.

Cast details

S02 will feature a mix of old and new faces

The second season will see many of the original cast members reprise their roles, including Cathcart as Kitty; Choi as Dae; Gia Kim as Yuri; Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho; and Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian. They are joined by Regan Aliyah who plays Yuri's girlfriend Juliana. Also returning are Peter Thurnwald and Michael K. Lee reprising their roles as professors Alex Finnerty and Daniel Lee respectively.

New additions

Peter Kavinsky will return in 'XO, Kitty' S02

The second season will also see a number of new characters as Kitty's social circle widens. They include Audrey Huynh as Stella; Sasha Bhasin as Praveena; and Joshua Lee as Jin. Noah Centineo, who starred in the lead role of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, will also make his XO, Kitty debut reprising his beloved character Peter Kavinsky.