In Tamil Nadu, 37 people tragically lost their lives after consuming a local brew, arrack, tainted with poisonous methanol.

The incident, which primarily affected daily-wage laborers, led to severe health issues like diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and eye discomfort, with many in critical condition.

The state government has responded by suspending the district police chief and transferring the Collector, while promising a crackdown on those responsible and announcing a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each victim's family.

A suspected bootlegger has been arrested

37 die after drinking spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story As many as 37 people have died and over 100 others have been hospitalized in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district after consuming toxic liquor. The victims, many from the Karunapuram area, experienced severe symptoms such as stomach ache, difficulty opening their eyes, dizziness, headache, nausea, and eye irritation. A suspected bootlegger has been arrested, and two others have been detained in connection with the tragedy.

Official action

Government response to the toxic liquor tragedy

The state government confirmed that 26 victims had consumed arrack, a local brew, which was found to contain poisonous methanol. In response, district police chief Samay Singh Meena was suspended, while Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath was transferred. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised a crackdown on the perpetrators. He further ordered that the probe be transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) and sent highways and health minister to oversee the treatment of the affected individuals.

Condition

Condition of many critical

According to officials, on June 18, several individuals, mostly daily-wage laborers from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district, allegedly consumed the liquor sold in packets and sachets. Shortly after, many of them began to experience symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and eye discomfort. They were then sent to government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry, where the condition of many was reported to be critical.

Personal accounts

Victims's families share heartbreaking experiences

Families of the victims have shared their heartbreaking experiences. One woman, who lost her son to the toxic liquor, recounted his severe stomach ache and difficulty opening his eyes after consuming the arrack. Another mother described her son's ordeal of excruciating stomach pain and loss of sight and hearing. A compensation of ₹10 lakh has been announced for the families of each of the victims.