Summarize Simplifying... In short A Canadian woman alleges she was raped by a gym trainer, Sharma, who posed as a RAW agent, after meeting him on Tinder.

After discovering her pregnancy, she was threatened by Sharma and later blackmailed by his accomplice, Ali, with explicit photos.

The victim, now suffering from depression, feels trapped and fears her photos may be shared on the dark web. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victim met Sharma on Tinder

Gym trainer—posing as RAW agent—rapes foreigner he met on Tinder

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:09 am Dec 24, 202411:09 am

What's the story A gym trainer hailing from Agra, Sahil Sharma, has been booked for "rape" and "criminal intimidation," local police said. Sharma reportedly masqueraded as an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to exploit a Canadian woman. The victim met Sharma on Tinder when she visited India in March 2024.

Incident

Victim alleges rape after dinner meeting

The Canadian woman claims Sharma invited her to a hotel for dinner on March 20, 2024. She had soft drinks and pizza which were pre-prepared in the room. The victim alleges she felt dizzy, lost consciousness, and was later raped by Sharma. When she regained consciousness, she confronted Sharma who claimed he was a RAW agent.

Threat

Accused threatens victim after pregnancy news

After returning to Canada, the woman learned she was pregnant and informed Sharma through Facebook Messenger. She claims Sharma threatened her and blocked her as soon as he received the news. The victim returned to India in August at Sharma's invitation to meet his mother, where she claimed to have had "numerous physical encounters" with him.

Blackmail

Accomplice allegedly blackmails victim with obscene photos

The complaint also named two of Sharma's friends, including Arif Ali, who introduced himself as a police officer. Ali allegedly blackmailed the woman with obscene pictures he claimed were provided by Sharma. The victim expressed feeling trapped and suffering from depression due to these events, stating: "Sahil has made my life a nightmare... I can't see any way out, I am trapped... He even talked about uploading my nude photos on dark web."