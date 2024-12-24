Gym trainer—posing as RAW agent—rapes foreigner he met on Tinder
A gym trainer hailing from Agra, Sahil Sharma, has been booked for "rape" and "criminal intimidation," local police said. Sharma reportedly masqueraded as an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to exploit a Canadian woman. The victim met Sharma on Tinder when she visited India in March 2024.
Victim alleges rape after dinner meeting
The Canadian woman claims Sharma invited her to a hotel for dinner on March 20, 2024. She had soft drinks and pizza which were pre-prepared in the room. The victim alleges she felt dizzy, lost consciousness, and was later raped by Sharma. When she regained consciousness, she confronted Sharma who claimed he was a RAW agent.
Accused threatens victim after pregnancy news
After returning to Canada, the woman learned she was pregnant and informed Sharma through Facebook Messenger. She claims Sharma threatened her and blocked her as soon as he received the news. The victim returned to India in August at Sharma's invitation to meet his mother, where she claimed to have had "numerous physical encounters" with him.
Accomplice allegedly blackmails victim with obscene photos
The complaint also named two of Sharma's friends, including Arif Ali, who introduced himself as a police officer. Ali allegedly blackmailed the woman with obscene pictures he claimed were provided by Sharma. The victim expressed feeling trapped and suffering from depression due to these events, stating: "Sahil has made my life a nightmare... I can't see any way out, I am trapped... He even talked about uploading my nude photos on dark web."