Army denies deploying air defense guns at Golden Temple
What's the story
The Indian Army has denied reports of deploying air defense guns at the Golden Temple during Operation Sindoor.
"It is clarified that no AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple)," an Army statement said.
Earlier, Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, the army's air defense in-charge, claimed that head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh allowed such deployment to counter possible drone and missile threats from Pakistan.
Denial issued
Head granthi refutes army's claims of gun deployment
However, Giani Raghbir Singh has refuted these claims. He said he was on leave during the operation and had no communication with the army about any gun deployment.
"I was not contacted by any army officer. There was no communication on any gun deployment," he said.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also denied giving permission for such an action.
Permission denied
SGPC president confirms no permission was granted
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami confirmed that no permission was given to the army for gun deployment.
He said the administration only contacted them about turning off lights during a blackout due to tensions between India and Pakistan, for which they fully cooperated in the interest of administrative responsibility while maintaining the sanctity of the ongoing 'maryada' (conduct).
"Spreading such falsehoods about the central religious place of Sikhs days after the events is shockingly untrue," Dhami said.
Clarification issued
Head granthi confirms no contact with army
Harmandar Sahib's Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh also clarified that there was no communication with him regarding any gun deployment.
"I was on leave in the US for 22 days. I went on April 24 and returned on May 14. The conflict started after I left and ended before I returned," he said.
The head granthi called the claims "propaganda" and suggested that the SGPC investigate if any member was involved in this matter.