What's the story

The Indian Army has denied reports of deploying air defense guns at the Golden Temple during Operation Sindoor.

"It is clarified that no AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple)," an Army statement said.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, the army's air defense in-charge, claimed that head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh allowed such deployment to counter possible drone and missile threats from Pakistan.