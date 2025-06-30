Bihar's ₹100cr road-widening project leaves trees growing in middle 

A ₹100 crore road widening project on the Patna-Gaya main road in Jehanabad, Bihar , has raised eyebrows after dozens of trees standing in the middle of the road were left as is. According to NDTV, the district administration had sought permission from the forest department to remove these trees but was denied and asked to pay compensation for 14 hectares of forest land instead. Unable to pay the compensation, the district administration decided to build a road around the trees.

Design dilemma Road built around trees This has resulted in a crisscross design that is difficult for drivers to navigate. Located just 50km from Patna, the road was widened to make it easier for people to get around and to make traffic flow better. The 7.48 km stretch is newly paved and has no potholes, so driving can be smooth—until drivers have to swerve around the trees. Passersby have reported several accidents due to this unusual setup, but no concrete steps have been taken by authorities.

Engineering controversy Engineers suspended in MP for 'faulty design' of ROB Talking of bizarre infrastructures, seven engineers, including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD), were suspended in Madhya Pradesh over the "faulty design" of a new Rail Over Bridge (ROB) in Bhopal's Aishbagh area. The bridge has an unusual 90-degree turn that has raised concerns among local residents and netizens about its practicality for vehicle movement.