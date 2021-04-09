Schools in Delhi will remain shut until further notice, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced a night curfew in a bid to control the outbreak. Delhi is one of the regions in India where infections have been on the rise in what has been called a nationwide "second wave" of the outbreak.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, all schools (including government, private) and all colleges in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders." Last week, the Delhi government had announced that students of any classes will not be called to school in the new academic session. Students of Classes X and XII were going to school with their parents' consent.

As of Thursday evening, the latest available update, Delhi reported a total of 6,98,005 cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,63,667 people have recovered, while only 23,181 infections are active. On Thursday alone, Delhi reported 7,437 new cases—with 91,770 tests, marking a positivity rate of 8.1%—and 24 fresh fatalities. Infections have risen since mid-February when daily cases had dipped below 100.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as of Friday morning, India reported a total of 1,30,60,542, with a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new cases on the day. 1,19,13,292 people have recovered since the pandemic began, while only 9,79,608 infections are active. The death toll has risen to 1,67,642 with 780 fresh fatalities over a single day.

