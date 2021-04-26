Delhi announces free COVID-19 vaccination for those aged over 18

Written by Siddhant Pandey

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it would provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18.

Last week, the Centre revised its vaccine policy allowing those aged over 18 to get vaccinated from May 1. However, the Centre will only cover the cost for people aged over 45.

Earlier, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, among other states had announced free vaccination.

Details

Delhi to procure 1.34 crore vaccine doses: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a video conference on Monday, "The Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age."

"Today, we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccine doses. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered to people at the earliest," the CM added.

Information

'COVID-19 will become ordinary if everyone gets vaccinated'

Kejriwal said that those who get vaccinated either do not contract COVID-19 at all or only get a mild sickness even if they get infected. "If everyone gets vaccinated, COVID-19 will become an ordinary disease," he said.

Pricing

'No time to earn profits': Kejriwal seeks uniform vaccine pricing

India is currently using two vaccines—SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN—and the Centre is procuring doses at Rs. 150 each.

SII will sell doses to state governments at Rs. 400 each, while Bharat Biotech will sell doses at Rs. 600 each.

Kejriwal said that the prices for the Centre and the state should be the same. "This is not the time to earn profits."

Beds

COVID Care Center in Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas opened

Kejriwal said he visited the COVID Care Center in Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas this morning.

"It was opened for patients at 10 am. They currently have 150 (oxygen) beds, which will be raised to 500 in the next one-two days." The capacity will eventually be raised to 5,000 beds, he said.

"We are also setting up a 200-bed ICU there," he added.

Outbreak

Delhi reports 23K new cases, 350 more deaths

As of Sunday, Delhi reported a total of 10,27,715 COVID-19 cases, out of which, 94,952 cases are active.

Over a single day, Delhi added 22,933 fresh infections, marking a daily positivity rate of 30.21%.

Meanwhile, 350 more deaths pushed the death toll to 14,248.

23,83,036 people have been administered the first of two vaccine doses, while 5,66,151 beneficiaries have been administered the second dose.