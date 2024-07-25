In short Simplifying... In short Netflix's documentary 'To Kill a Tiger' has been accused by Tulir Charitable Trust of violating child protection laws by revealing a minor's identity.

The trust claims the director, Nisha Pahuja, started filming when the survivor was a minor and only got her consent years later.

Netflix defended the release, stating parental consent was given at the time of filming and the survivor was an adult when the film was published. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi High Court rejects plea to stop Netflix documentary

HC refuses to stop streaming Netflix's 'To Kill a Tiger'

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:29 pm Jul 25, 202402:29 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea to stop the streaming of the Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary To Kill a Tiger. The film, which centers on the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl, has been available on the streaming platform since March 10, 2024. The decision was made by acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. They have scheduled October 8 as the next hearing date in response to a petition filed by Tulir Charitable Trust.

Legal allegations

Trust alleges violation of Child Protection Act

Tulir Charitable Trust's petition accuses Nisha Pahuja, the director of To Kill a Tiger, and Netflix of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The trust alleges that they disclosed the minor's identity in the film. According to the petition, not only was the minor's consent vitiated, but it was also conditional. Pahuja began filming when the survivor was still a minor and only obtained her consent after 3.5 years of shooting once she had reached adulthood.

Defense argument

Netflix's counsel defends documentary's release

In response to the allegations, Netflix's counsel argued that parental consent had been obtained at the time of filming. They further clarified that the victim was no longer a minor when To Kill a Tiger was published. The counsel also pointed out that the documentary was released on March 10, 2024, and since then, Tulir Charitable Trust had knowledge about it.