CDS Rawat helicopter crash report was tabled in Lok Sabha

What caused the chopper crash that killed General Bipin Rawat

By Chanshimla Varah 01:11 pm Dec 20, 202401:11 pm

What's the story The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ruled human error as the main reason behind the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others in 2021. The Standing Committee on Defence's report, tabled in Lok Sabha, listed "Human Error (Aircrew)" as the reason behind the unfortunate incident. The report stated spatial disorientation due to sudden weather change resulted in Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT).

Eyewitnesses said the helicopter was flying low in dense fog before it hit a valley and crashed through trees. The crash led to a fire, killing 13 of the 14 people on board. Group Captain Varun Singh was the only survivor of the crash. The report said that during the 13th defense plan period, 34 aircraft accidents were recorded, with human error being responsible for 16.

Apart from human error, technical defects and foreign object damage were also cited as causes of accidents. The MiG-21 aircraft was involved in 10 of these incidents, making it the most frequent among recorded accidents. Preliminary findings from a military court had earlier ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage, and negligence as causes for this particular crash.

General Rawat was India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a post created by the government in 2019. His death was one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India's military history and left a deep impact on the armed forces and the nation. The helicopter was headed to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington from Sulur IAF station when it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.