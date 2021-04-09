-
In an incident highlighting the shocking callousness toward the raging coronavirus pandemic, a health worker dressed in a PPE suit stopped an ambulance carrying a COVID-19 patient to order some sugarcane juice in Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported.
The staffer even attempted to clarify his behavior by saying the patient was in the van and he was not infected.
Here are more details on this.
Details
The incident took place in Shahdol district
In the video taken at Shahdol district, the health worker has his face mask pulled down to his chin, a violation of the coronavirus-related protocols in public spaces.
"I do not have corona. I am just transporting the patient. Let me drink (sic)," he answered when inquired by a bystander who shot the video on his mobile phone that has since gone viral.
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
Shocking laxity: Ambulance carrying a live COVID-19 patient stopped at a juice shop in MP's Shahdol district. One of the staff removes mask to have sugarcane juice. The concerned staff says it's the patient and not me who has COVID. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/diomS8JQjM— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) April 9, 2021
Situation in MP
MP among worst-hit states in ongoing COVID-19 wave
Madhya Pradesh is among the 10 states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab that accounted for 84 percent of the 1.26 lakh infections that India reported yesterday.
The state on Thursday registered 4,324 new cases, and has thus far logged over three lakh cases and more than 4,000 fatalities, according to the state's Health Department.
Information
Meanwhile, 60-hour lockdown imposed in parts of MP
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a 60-hour weekend lockdown in all the urban areas of the state. The restrictions will be in place from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.
Pandemic
India sees huge surge in COVID-19 infections
India has been witnessing a massive surge in daily new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks amid concerns over mutated strains of the virus and laxity among people in following coronavirus-related rules.
Major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Noida have announced night curfew restrictions while states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab have also come up with fresh restrictions.
Data
Yesterday, India reported 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases
India on Thursday reported more than 1.31 lakh coronavirus infections, the biggest single-day spike yet, taking the nationwide tally to over 1.30 crore cases. India's death toll stands at 1.67 lakh. The current COVID-19 wave in the country is expected to peak later this month.