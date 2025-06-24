Himachal government school teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 students

A mathematics teacher in Himachal Pradesh 's Sirmaur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing 24 girl students. The accused, a trained graduate teacher (TGT), was taken into custody after the students complained to their school principal that he had inappropriately touched them. The complaint was then forwarded to the school's Internal Committee on Sexual Harassment for further action. The police have registered a case against him under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Suspension and inquiry Teacher suspended; preliminary inquiry initiated The teacher has been suspended from service with immediate effect. The Director of School Education has termed the incident "serious and sensitive," directing a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The deputy director of elementary education, Sirmaur, has been asked to visit the school personally and record statements from students and staff. A detailed report is expected within a week.

Parental outcry Parents unaware of harassment The parents of the affected students were called in after the incident came to light. Most were unaware of the harassment their children faced and demanded immediate action against both the teacher and the school management. The Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Janvadi Samiti, a women's rights outfit, also held a protest march demanding swift action against offenders involved in such cases.