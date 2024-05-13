Next Article

What's the story Journalist and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashutosh Srivastava was shot dead in the Shahganj area of Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to police reports, Srivastava was shot by unidentified assailants near the intersection of Jaunpur-Shahganj Road while he was en route to Imranganj market around 9:30am. Circle Officer (Shahganj) Ajit Singh Chauhan confirmed the report.

Ignored plea

Unheeded security requests and public outrage

According to the family of the deceased, Srivastava had previously written to officers at the Shahganj police station, requesting protection due to perceived threats. However, his plea was allegedly disregarded by the authorities. Following Srivastava's murder, local residents staged a protest by blocking the road, which was only lifted after officials assured them that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

Investigation and demands

Investigation underway and journalists' demands

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma confirmed that a team has been assigned to arrest the unidentified assailants. In response to Srivastava's murder, the Jaunpur Patrakar Sangh, a local journalists' body, condemned the act and demanded immediate arrest of the killers. They also called for ₹50 lakh in compensation for Srivastava's family from the state government.