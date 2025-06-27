Law student allegedly gang-raped inside college in Kolkata; 3 arrested 

A female law student was allegedly gang-raped inside a college in Kolkata 's Kasba area on Wednesday between 7:30 pm and 8:50pm. Three men have been arrested, including a former student and two current students of the college. The accused have been identified as Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20). They were arrested by the Kasba police station after a complaint was lodged on Thursday night.

Arrest details Accused remanded to police custody The FIR states that Mishra and Ahmed were arrested on Wednesday, while Mukhopadhyay was nabbed from his home on Friday. Their mobile phones have been seized as part of the investigation. The three accused were produced before a court in Alipore and remanded to police custody till July 1 for further questioning.

Political backlash Bengal has become 'nightmare for women': BJP The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging that under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has become a "nightmare for women." BJP leader Amit Malviya called the incident "horrific" and alleged involvement of a TMC member without providing evidence. He said, "The horror of RG Kar hasn't faded...and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal."