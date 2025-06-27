Law student allegedly gang-raped inside college in Kolkata; 3 arrested
What's the story
A female law student was allegedly gang-raped inside a college in Kolkata's Kasba area on Wednesday between 7:30 pm and 8:50pm. Three men have been arrested, including a former student and two current students of the college. The accused have been identified as Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20). They were arrested by the Kasba police station after a complaint was lodged on Thursday night.
Arrest details
Accused remanded to police custody
The FIR states that Mishra and Ahmed were arrested on Wednesday, while Mukhopadhyay was nabbed from his home on Friday. Their mobile phones have been seized as part of the investigation. The three accused were produced before a court in Alipore and remanded to police custody till July 1 for further questioning.
Political backlash
Bengal has become 'nightmare for women': BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging that under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has become a "nightmare for women." BJP leader Amit Malviya called the incident "horrific" and alleged involvement of a TMC member without providing evidence. He said, "The horror of RG Kar hasn't faded...and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal."
Previous case
Similar incident last year
The Kasba incident comes less than a year after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctor was raped and murdered on August 8-9, 2024, with her body found in a seminar hall. Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.