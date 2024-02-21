Videos from the scene have gone viral

Patients treated on road after mass food poisoning in Maharashtra

What's the story Around 600 devotees —including women and children—fell ill after consuming prasad at a religious event in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. All affected people reportedly experienced food poisoning symptoms after consuming the prasad offered at the "Harinam Saptah" in Lonar municipality. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, due to a lack of available beds, many patients had to be treated outdoors, with saline bottles attached to ropes and hung from trees.

Treatment

People receive treatment outdoors amid hospital shortage

Devotees from Somthana and neighboring Khaparkhed village had gathered at the temple on Tuesday night and were offered the prasad. At least 30 people are severely ill, while several critically ill patients were transferred to government hospitals in Mehkar and Lonar. Photos and videos from the scene have gone viral, showing hundreds of people lying on the ground, receiving treatment via saline bottles suspended from trees.

Probe ordered

Investigation ordered by district magistrate

In response to the incident, the district magistrate has directed the police and food and drugs officer to launch an investigation. Samples of the prasad have been sent to the lab for an analysis. A team of doctors and ambulances have been stationed in Buldhana, in case any emergency arises. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the cause of food poisoning and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Patients

Most of the patients were discharged: Authorities

In a statement, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil said, "Villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming the prasad during the function. While 142 of them were admitted to a rural hospital in Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar." He added that the condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday.

Karnataka

Prasad poisoning in Karnataka

In a similar incident in December 2023, a 60-year-old woman died and at least 135 others were hospitalized in a suspected case of food poisoning in Bengaluru. To mark Hanuman Jayanti, special programs were organized at prominent temples in Hoskote in Bengaluru's rural district. Amid the festivities, some devotees consumed the prasad. Subsequently, several people complained of vomiting and were reportedly hospitalized, said officials.