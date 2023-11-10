MP: Students 'tortured' for chanting 'religious' slogan, NCPCR issues notice

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:33 pm Nov 10, 202305:33 pm

MP: Students allegedly punished for chanting religious slogan at school

A convent school in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district has been accused of allegedly punishing children for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at school. The incident occurred at the Bharat Mata Convent School in Ganj Basoda, where some of the students were reportedly "beaten" and "tortured" for chanting religious slogan. Since then, a probe has been ordered into the matter.

NCPCR chairperson condemns incident

To investigate the allegations, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to the collector and superintendent of police (SP) of the district. As per NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, some students became "excited" and raised the Jai Shri Ram slogan during a cultural program at the school on Thursday. Kanoongo further added that the Vidisha collector and SP have been asked to register an FIR and ensure action against the accused.

Report by SP, collector expected in 7 days

The NCPCR's notice, which was seen by ANI, said that the commission received a complaint regarding "some students of Classes 6 and 7...publicly beaten and tortured during a program on the school premises" for chanting religious slogan. "Also, please send the investigation report of the action taken (along with necessary documents) to the Commission within seven days," concluded the notice.

School administration denies punishing students

Meanwhile, the school authorities have denied the allegation and claimed that the students were only advised not to break discipline by shouting slogans. "We had a Children's Day program on November 9. After that program, children were sent to a queue for discipline, and during this time, some children may have raised slogans," a teacher of the school said. "The students were not punished, only advised," added the teacher.

School teacher, director beat students for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

In August, a school director and teacher of a missionary school were booked for allegedly beating students with sticks for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during a Tiranga rally in Ujjain district. The incident reportedly occurred at the Mother Mary Higher Secondary School in the district's Nagda tehsil. The school director, however, maintained that the students were passing lewd comments to girls; thus, disciplinary action was taken against them.