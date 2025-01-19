What's the story

Three young men were killed on Sunday after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit them in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The incident took place around 6:00am near Ghodka Rajuri village in Beed district.

The victims, identified as Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19), and Om Ghodke (20), were residents of the village and were training for police recruitment when the accident occurred.