Maharashtra: 3 run over by state transport bus; driver arrested
Three young men were killed on Sunday after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit them in Maharashtra's Beed district.
The incident took place around 6:00am near Ghodka Rajuri village in Beed district.
The victims, identified as Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19), and Om Ghodke (20), were residents of the village and were training for police recruitment when the accident occurred.
Legal proceedings
Bus driver apprehended, case registered
After the accident, the bus driver was caught by authorities. A case is being registered against him for his role in the incident.
The MSRTC bus was on its way from Beed to Parbhani when it hit the three men who were training by the roadside.
Two others in their training group escaped unhurt albeit narrowly.
Public reaction
Accident sparks outrage, locals demand jobs for victims' families
The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who vandalized the MSRTC bus. Locals are also demanding that jobs be given to the victims' families in the state transport department as compensation for their loss.
The bodies of More, and the Ghodke cousins were sent to Beed district hospital for post-mortem examinations after the tragic accident.