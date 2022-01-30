India

75% adults in India fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Centre

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 30, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

"We are getting stronger in the fight against the coronavirus," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Over 75% of India's eligible adult population is fully vaccinated, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. This was achieved "with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas,'" the minister said. "We are getting stronger in the fight against the coronavirus. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible," Mandaviya added.

Context Why does the story matter?

The development is a remarkable success for India's vaccination drive that started in January 2021.

The country is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases lately, driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

India has been registering more than two lakh fresh cases on a daily basis over the past few days.

On Sunday, India reported over 2.3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 893 deaths.

Modi's tweet PM Modi congratulates citizens

Soon after Mandaviya's announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the health minister's tweet and congratulated citizens on the "momentous" achievement. On Twitter, the prime minister wrote, "75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat." "Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," his tweet added.

Vaccination Over 165 crore vaccine doses administered so far

The feat comes at a time when India completed administering over 165.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (till Sunday). According to Co-WIN, over 70.5 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while 94 crore people have received at least one dose of vaccine. On Sunday alone, India administered over 2.2 lakh vaccine doses, including 1.3 lakh second doses and around 66,000 first doses till 10:30 am.

Doses Over 164 crore vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Centre

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said more than 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories so far. These doses are provided through a free cost channel and the direct state procurement category. The Ministry further said another 12.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccines are still available with the states and UTs.

Background India earlier started inoculation of children above 15 years

Earlier this year, India expanded COVID-19 vaccination to children above 15 years of age. The country also kickstarted inoculation of "precautionary" doses for frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities. Initially, India's vaccination drive had only covered health and frontline workers. It was gradually expanded to senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities and was then given to all adults.