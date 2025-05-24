What's the story

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced a ring road project costing between ₹12,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore.

The road will connect Maharashtra to Karnataka by running along the outer side of Goa. It is expected to ease traffic congestion in the tourism-heavy coastal state.

The announcement was made at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for an observatory tower on the new Zuari Bridge in South Goa.