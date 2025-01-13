Meerut student who killed himself Googled, 'What happens after death'
What's the story
A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died by suicide on January 11 after his family sold his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.
According to police reports, the teenager had searched online for "What happens to a person after death?" before taking his life.
The boy died by suicide after his elder brother went to pick up their mother from Meerut Medical College and Hospital.
On returning home, they found the door locked and heard a loud noise.
Tragic discovery
Family discovers tragic scene, teenager declared dead
They entered through a window and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors on arrival.
The police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol from the spot and are investigating how the teenager got his hands on it.
Motive uncovered
Family's decision to sell motorcycle leads to tragedy
The boy's mother works as a nurse at Meerut Medical College, and his elder brother is preparing for competitive exams. The family had lost the father last year.
Reportedly, family members often scolded the teenager for ignoring studies and spending time with friends on his bike.
To steer him toward education, they decided to sell his motorcycle.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling.
Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).