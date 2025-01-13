What's the story

A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died by suicide on January 11 after his family sold his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

According to police reports, the teenager had searched online for "What happens to a person after death?" before taking his life.

The boy died by suicide after his elder brother went to pick up their mother from Meerut Medical College and Hospital.

On returning home, they found the door locked and heard a loud noise.