Context

Why does this story matter?

In India, there is currently no distinct legislation safeguarding the rights of domestic workers. The labor market fails to recognize domestic workers as employees under relevant employment laws. In an attempt to improve the living and working conditions of domestic workers, the government enacted the Unorganised Sector Workers' Act, 2008 (Act 33 of 2008).

Harassment allegations

Domestic help alleges harassment and assault by the couple

During questioning at the hospital, the domestic worker alleged that she was mistreated and assaulted by the couple while working in their Thiruvanmiyur apartment. As a result, the police filed an FIR against Mathivanan, son of DMK MLA I Karunanidhi, and his wife Maarlina for allegedly physically and verbally abusing the worker. The victim is a member of the Scheduled Castes (SC).

Karunanidhi's response

DMK MLA distances himself from son's actions

After reports of the case came to light, Karunanidhi publicly distanced himself from their actions. He explained that he and his son lived separately and that he was unaware of the accusations against them. A special police team arrested Mathivanan and Maarlina on Thursday, and they were subsequently presented before the court and placed in judicial custody. In their defense, the duo claimed that they were taking good care of the house and denied the alleged instances.

Assam

Army officer, wife charged for abusing minor domestic help

Late last year, an Indian Army major and his wife were arrested in Assam for allegedly torturing their 16-year-old domestic worker for two years, The Sentinel Assam reported. The girl was reportedly starved, stripped, and beaten until she bled. The couple forced her to eat from the garbage bin. She had signs of injuries all over her body, including broken teeth and burn marks. The accused, identified as Major Shailendra Yadav, and his wife, Kimmy Ralson, were arrested.