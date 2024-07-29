In short Simplifying... In short A 28-year-old man in Mumbai was fatally struck by a speeding BMW, marking the city's third hit-and-run incident within a month.

Fatal hit-and-run accident in Mumbai

Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being hit by speeding BMW

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:54 am Jul 29, 202410:54 am

What's the story A 28-year-old Mumbai man was hit by a speeding BMW on July 20, reports said on Monday. The accident took place on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Sea Link. The victim, Vinod, Laad was returning home on his two-wheeler when he was hit from behind by the vehicle. Reports said, the driver of the car, Kiran Indulkar, fled the scene, while Laad was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries seven days later.

Legal proceedings

Driver arrested

A case was registered against Indulkar by the Worli Police and he was arrested. Notably, this is the third hit-and-run case in Mumbai within a month. Earlier on July 7, Kaveri Nakhwa was killed and her husband Pradeep Nakhwa was injured when their scooter was rammed by a BMW driven by Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah. The incident took place in front of Atria Mall in Worli at 5:30 am.

Court proceedings

2 auto-rickshaws struck by speeding car

Shah was presented before the Sewri court on July 16 for further remand proceedings. He was subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days until July 30. Meanwhile, on July 22, two auto-rickshaws were struck by a speeding Audi car in Mumbai. The drivers and two passengers of both the rickshaws were injured in the incident.