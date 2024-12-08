The incident occurred in Udhampur district

2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K's Udhampur

By Chanshimla Varah 10:16 am Dec 08, 202410:16 am

What's the story Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, ANI reported. The deceased were on their way from Sopore in north Kashmir to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district. Their bodies were found inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal around 6:30am. A police team reached the spot and took the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem examination.

Investigation underway

Police suspect fratricide in Udhampur incident

The police have issued a statement on the incident, saying they were informed about two Sopore policemen heading toward STC Talwara in a department vehicle who sustained bullet injuries in firing. Preliminary investigation indicates it is a case of fratricide and suicide. The deceased included a driver constable and a head constable, while another constable who was in the vehicle escaped unhurt and is being questioned by authorities.