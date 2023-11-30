Uttarkashi tunnel survivors normal, to be sent home soon: Doctors

By Prateek Talukdar 12:22 pm Nov 30, 202312:22 pm

The workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel are likely to be sent back home

The 41 workers recently rescued from a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi are likely to be sent back home on Thursday. They are currently undergoing health checkups at AIIMS, Rishikesh, and the doctors have termed them completely fine. The doctors said their vitals are normal and they have undergone preliminary investigations. Meanwhile, the family members of the rescued workers are preparing to give them a grand welcome when they reach home.

Why does this story matter?

The workers were trapped when a portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel, part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed on November 12. They were evacuated after 16 days on Tuesday night, and their mental and physical state was of primary concern since they were trapped without proper food, ventilation, or sunlight for days. The episode serves as a wake-up call for environmental assessment and structural norms—especially in Himalayan projects—which were reportedly skipped in this tunnel's construction.

Won't even call them patients: Doctor

Professor Meenu Singh, executive director and CEO of AIIMS Rishikesh, stated, "They are quite normal, I won't even call them patients. Their blood pressure, vitals, oxygenation - everything is normal." Singh also mentioned that basic preliminary tests have been conducted to examine the workers' electrolytes and other blood parameters. The results will be available soon, and ECG (electrocardiogram) tests will be performed to check for any effects on the heart.

Multiple central, state agencies involved in rescue operation

Additionally, a basic psychological assessment will be carried out to determine if the incident will have any long-term impact on the workers. The rescue operation involved multiple agencies from both the central and state governments. National and state disaster relief forces, the Indian Army, police, and various other organizations worked tirelessly to rescue the men. International tunneling expert Arnold Dix played a crucial role in advising the government and agencies during the rescue process.

Father of Jharkhand worker 'died of anxiety' hours before rescue

The residents of Motipur Kala village in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district are preparing to throw a party once the rescued workers arrive. Eight of the 41 workers are from UP, of which six are from Shravasti. Besides, 15 are from Jharkhand, five each from Bihar and Odisha, three from West Bengal, two each from Assam and Uttarakhand, and one from Himachal Pradesh. The father of one of the workers from Jharkhand reportedly "died of anxiety" hours before the rescue.