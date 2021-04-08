Karanvir Singh's journey building India's largest vernacular test preparation platform

That is where Pariksha's offerings in vernacular languages fill in the gap. The two large problems that Pariksha is trying to solve are the problems of accessibility and affordability of good test preparation. We are trying to eradicate inequality, says Karan.
Karan compares Pariksha's exam preparation content partnership model to Coursera's. He says that partnering with the best brick-and-mortar test preparation institutions in a state gives Pariksha access to great teaching pedagogy and content with proven efficacy.
Notably, the company has raised $3 million so far amid growing interest from institutional investors. Karan reveals that talks for the next $10 million round are underway. The round could see participation from Venture Capital (VC) firms based in Europe and Singapore, he added.