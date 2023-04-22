Lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: What is this festival all about

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 22, 2023, 04:30 am 2 min read

A festival celebrated by both Hindus and Jains, Akshaya Tritiya this year falls on April 22. It is among the most auspicious occasions and a symbol of wealth, good fortune, and success. Also called Akha Teej or Akti, it marks several mythological events that are believed to have happened on this day. From its meaning to celebrations, here's everything about the day.

Akshaya in Sanskrit means "never diminishing," while Tritiya means "the third phase of the moon." Together it means the "third day of unending prosperity." The festival is celebrated on the third lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. Besides India, the occasion is also commemorated with much fervor by Hindus and Jains in Nepal.

It is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Ganesha and Ved Vyasa wrote the epic Mahabharata. Legends have it that on the same occasion, Goddess Annapurna was born. They also believe that on this event, Lord Krishna showered his friend Sudama with wealth and also blessed Draupadi with akshaya patra. For Jains, this day commemorates the birthday of their first God, Lord Adinatha.

This festival holds an important religious value for many as it is known to bring joy, love, happiness, success, wealth, and luck to people. Also, buying gold on this day is considered opportune as it symbolizes abundance. Some may also instead buy silver or other precious metals in the form of equipment or machinery to mark the occasion.

As Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day, many people start new jobs, businesses, construction works, and investments. They worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Lakshmi, observe fast, and donate fruits, vegetables, clothes, rice, salt, and ghee to the less fortunate. Many also meditate, chant, and take a dip in the holy Ganges. Many couples plan their weddings and businessmen start new businesses.