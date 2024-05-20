Next Article

Traveling to Athens during winter? Do these activities

What's the story Athens, the city with a rich historical tapestry, unveils its unique charm in winter. With the departure of summer tourists, a more genuine Athens emerges. The season brings mild temperatures and frequent sunny days, ideal for unhurried exploration of its ancient wonders and vibrant local life, all without the overwhelming crowds of the high tourist season.

Warm spots

Cozy cafes and delights

Athens' winter is the perfect time to explore its inviting cafes. Nestle into a cozy corner with a steaming cup of Greek coffee or fragrant mountain tea. Observe the rhythm of local life unfolding outside. Indulge in delectable traditional pastries such as bougatsa or loukoumades. These treats are served in warm, friendly bakeries that radiate a welcoming atmosphere, making each visit a delightful experience.

Museums

Historical havens indoors

As winter's chill sets in, Athens' museums beckon. The National Archaeological Museum and the Acropolis Museum offer shelter from the cold, housing Greece's ancient artifacts. With the summer crowds gone, you can take your time admiring these historical treasures. It often feels like a private viewing, with the luxury of experiencing these cultural jewels without the usual throngs of visitors.

Hidden walks

Strolls through Plaka

In winter, Plaka's labyrinthine streets come alive with a different kind of magic. The area, known for its rich history, is quieter, allowing more interaction with the locals. Quaint shops offer unique handcrafted items, perfect for leisurely browsing. As you wander, you'll stumble upon secret courtyards and be rewarded with uninterrupted views of the majestic Acropolis, all without the stifling heat of summer.

Winter events

Seasonal festivities abound

Athens' winter is a festive tapestry of events and celebrations. Bustling Christmas markets and lively New Year's festivities set the stage for a season of joy. Orthodox Christmas on January seven offers a glimpse into unique traditions, while Apokries, the pre-Lenten Carnival, brings colorful parades to the streets, creating a vibrant atmosphere that captures the city's spirit.

Food scene

Culinary comforts await

As winter wraps Athens in its cooler embrace, Greek cuisine offers solace with its hearty dishes. Traditional taverns serve up comforting plates like rich moussaka or savory lamb stew, each a perfect match for the robust local wines. These flavorful meals, enjoyed in the warm company of Greek hospitality, make dining out more than just eating—it's an immersion into the heart of Greek culture.