Italian historian solves mystery behind bridge in Mona Lisa painting

Written by Apurva P Edited by Lahari Basu May 04, 2023, 04:32 pm 3 min read

The identification of the bridge has been baffling art experts for many years now

It's a moment to rejoice for the people of Tuscany. The stone bridge in the background of Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci has been identified as a spot in Tuscany. Italian historian Silvano Vinceti is behind the discovery which has been an unsolved mystery among art experts and historians for many years now. Let's understand Vincenti's findings in detail.

The Arezzo Bridge

If you had taken a closer glance at the iconic painting by Da Vinci, you would have spotted the vast landscape that includes a distant bridge behind the Mona Lisa. Vinceti claimed it to be the Romito di Laterina bridge in the province of Arezzo which was built in the 16th century. The bridge used to connect Arezzo, with Fiesole and Florence.

Topic of discussion over the decades

The bridge's identity has been the topic of discussion for decades now. In the past, several theories identified the bridge as the Ponte Buriano, near Laterina, and the Ponte Bobbio in the city of Piacenza. However, Vinceti proved them wrong by comparing the arches in the bridge. The painting showed the bridge with four arches, but Ponte Buriano has six arches, Vinceti clarified.

Finalizing the bridge

Vinceti told the media that he examined historical documents and drone images and did comparative studies to conclude his findings. He further said that the key giveaway was the number of arches of the bridge. The bridge in Da Vinci's painting had four arches, just like the Romito. Today, only one of the four arches of the Romito remains intact.

A very busy, functioning bridge: Vinceti

Vinceti reportedly measured the width between the riverbanks and the size of the surviving arch to determine the space between the four arches. As per his findings, the arch must have got heavily damaged in a flood, in the the 18th century. Between 1501 and 1503 the bridge was "a very busy, functioning bridge," Vinceti told reporters at the foreign press association in Rome.

The town is in excitement

The people of Laterina in the Province of Arezzo are celebrating Vinceti's findings. According to The Guardian, Simona Neri, the mayor of Laterina shared the need to protect what's left of the bridge for which funding will be required. Today, Laterina is a town with just 3,500 people. Neri hopes the possible link to da Vinci will draw tourists.

Who is the subject of the Mona Lisa?

The Mona Lisa was painted in Florence in the early 16th century. It is widely believed that Lisa del Giocondo, an Italian noblewoman, is the subject of the famous painting. The gaze of the lady fixed on the observer made it a highly discussed artwork. The unusual look was achieved by soft blending the corners of the mouth, and the corners of the eyes.