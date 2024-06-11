Next Article

Crafting cauliflower steak pizzaiola: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan

What's the story Cauliflower steak pizzaiola is a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish, offering a fresh twist on traditional Italian "pizzaiola." Traditionally involving meat cooked with tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil for pizza-like flavors, this version uses thick cauliflower slices as a plant-based alternative. It's a creative way to enjoy cauliflower, resulting in a hearty, flavorful meal that honors Italian culinary traditions. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need one large cauliflower head, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of black pepper, one cup of tomato sauce (homemade or high-quality store-bought), two cloves of garlic minced, one teaspoon of dried oregano, one-half teaspoon of red pepper flakes (optional for heat), and two tablespoons of capers, rinsed. Garnish with fresh basil leaves.

Step 1

Preparing the cauliflower steaks

Start by removing the leaves from the cauliflower head and cutting it into thick steaks approximately three-quarters to one inch in thickness. You should be able to get about four steaks from one large head. Any leftover florets can be roasted alongside or saved for another use. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit as you proceed with the preparation.

Step 2

Cooking on stovetop

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season both sides of the cauliflower steaks with salt and pepper. Place them in the skillet, searing until they turn golden brown, about five minutes per side. This step not only boosts their flavor but also gives them a firmer texture, enhancing the overall dish.

Step 3

Baking with pizzaiola sauce

Transfer the seared cauliflower steaks to a baking dish. In the same skillet used earlier, add another tablespoon of olive oil along with minced garlic, dried oregano, red pepper flakes (if using), and capers. Saute for about two minutes until fragrant before adding tomato sauce. Simmer for five minutes then pour this pizzaiola sauce over the cauliflower steaks in the baking dish.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Bake in your preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower steaks are tender yet still maintain their shape. Before serving hot directly from the oven, garnish each steak with fresh basil leaves. This crucial final step ensures that all the flavors meld together perfectly, creating a dish that is not only aromatic and visually appealing but also perfect for any dining occasion.