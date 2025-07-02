Hot water and weight loss: Myth v/s facts

The notion of fat reduction through hot water consumption has intrigued many. While some swear by it for weight loss , others doubt its efficacy. Let's find out if hot water really helps reduce fat, the science behind these claims, and how it works on our metabolism and digestion, to see if this practice really has any merit.

Metabolism The role of metabolism Metabolism is the chemical process within a living organism that keeps it alive. It is often associated with weight control since it dictates how fast our bodies burn calories. Hot water may temporarily boost metabolism by raising body temperature slightly, but the impact is minimal and unlikely to cause significant fat loss on its own.

Digestion Impact on digestion Hot water is thought to help with digestion by breaking down food better. Though warm liquids can soothe the digestive tract, there's no solid proof it directly facilitates fat loss. Staying properly hydrated promotes digestive health, but depending solely on hot water for weight loss may not work.

Thermogenesis Caloric burn from thermogenesis Thermogenesis, the body's mechanism to generate heat, contributes to calorie burning. Drinking hot beverages can produce a mild thermogenic effect, boosting calorie burn. However, the effect is minuscule compared to the major contribution of regular exercise and diet changes to calorie burning. So, while it helps, its contribution is negligible in the overall scheme of things in weight management plans.

Hydration Hydration and appetite control Staying hydrated is essential for good health and controlling your appetite. Drinking sufficient water before meals may help you feel less hungry, which could lead to fewer calories consumed over time. But does the temperature of the water matter when it comes to controlling your appetite? Let's find out!