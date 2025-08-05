5 surprising Scottish wedding traditions

Scottish weddings are steeped in traditions that have been followed for generations. These customs lend a unique charm and cultural significance to the ceremonies, making the occasion memorable for all. From symbolic gestures to traditional attire, these practices are still followed by many couples today. Here are five surprising Scottish wedding traditions that are still practiced, giving you a peek into Scotland 's wedding heritage and history.

Sharing cup The Quaich ceremony The Quaich ceremony is a much-loved tradition where the couple drinks from a two-handled cup called a quaich. The act symbolizes the sharing of life and unity between partners. Typically filled with water or some other non-alcoholic beverage, it symbolizes trust and partnership in marriage. The quaich is typically passed around among guests too, letting everyone participate in this beautiful ritual.

Binding hands Handfasting ritual One of the most popular wedding rituals nowadays has to be Handfasting. In this ancient Celtic tradition, the couple's hands are tied together with ribbons or cords during the ceremony. This signifies their commitment and bond as they enter into marriage. The practice has seen a resurgence in recent years with many couples choosing it for its symbolic representation of unity and love.

Traditional attire Wearing tartan kilts Scottish weddings have a unique tradition where grooms and male members of the wedding party wear tartan kilts. The kilts signify their clan or family heritage, adding a dash of cultural pride and identity to the celebration. Not only does each tartan pattern have a historical significance, but it also connects them to their ancestors while celebrating their union.

Symbolic gesture Pinning of tartan ribbons Another tradition that emphasizes family ties during Scottish weddings is the pinning of tartan ribbons on the bride's dress or bouquet. These ribbons are commonly matching the ones worn by the groom's kilt, representing the unity between families through marriage. It acts as a visual reminder of how two lineages come together on this special day.