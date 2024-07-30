Indians turn to traditional gum 'gond katira' for summer relief

By Simran Jeet 12:51 pm Jul 30, 202412:51 pm

What's the story As the summer heat intensifies in India, locals increasingly rely on conventional edible gum known as gond katira, or tragacanth gum, for its cooling and hydrating properties. Derived from the sap of the Astragalus gummifer shrub, this ingredient is used in beverages and desserts to ward off heatstroke and regulate body temperature. When soaked in water, the gum is typically sold as crystals that transform into a gel-like substance.

Health benefits

Tragacanth gum's health benefits highlighted in scientific report

A report published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences extols the health benefits of tragacanth gum. Rich in dietary fiber, it supports digestive health and contains essential minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron. The gum is low in calories and provides bulk that aids appetite control and weight loss. Additionally, it contains antioxidants that help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body.

Skincare and Ayurveda

Tragacanth gum's role in skincare and Ayurvedic medicine

The same report also underscores the use of tragacanth gum in skincare products for its moisturizing properties and ability to improve skin elasticity. In Ayurvedic medicine, it is often used to treat respiratory issues, throat ailments, and urinary disorders. Ayurvedic practitioner Madhumita Krishnan stated that gond katira is cooling with a mild laxative property and is generally good for digestion and strengthening the immune system.

Celebrity endorsement

Celebrity chef advocates for edible gum's cooling properties

Celebrity chef Neha Deepak Shah recently demonstrated the use of gond katira in refreshing drinks on her Instagram account. "It is the summer gum which helps to keep the body cool. It helps [me] to stay hydrated," Shah explained, endorsing its cooling and hydrating properties. Her endorsement further underscores the growing popularity of this traditional ingredient during India's sweltering summer months.

Cultural practice

Traditional use of edible gum in Indian households

According to the South China Morning Post, a Bengaluru homemaker Shobha Rajkumar discusses the long-standing tradition of consuming gond katira in her household. Rajkumar mentions that she often drinks a glass of milk with gond katira at night, which helps her sleep peacefully. She highlights that this edible gum has always been an important part of their traditional diet, underscoring its significance in Indian culture and cuisine.

Heatstroke

Culinary uses of tragacanth gum

Culinary artist and former fitness trainer Nitya Hegde from Pune incorporates tragacanth gum in her recipes, primarily in drinks and desserts, to combat heatstroke and keep her body cool. Her Instagram account, @finefettlecookerys, has 804,000 followers, and her post on making a cooling drink with tragacanth gum and watermelon received over 35,000 likes. These personal experiences further illustrate the diverse applications of this traditional ingredient.