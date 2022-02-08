Lifestyle

5 ways to make friends in a new city

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 08, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Apart from locating nearby shopping and healthcare providers, it is equally important to meet new people.

If you have just moved to a new city, there must be a lot of things you are currently struggling with. One of them must be surely making new friends. Humans have an inherent need to connect with someone and living in isolation just isn't natural. But finding like-minded people isn't easy. Here's how you can make it a little simpler.

#1 Be a volunteer in a community

Volunteer and community groups are a great medium to initiate new relations. The USP of such groups is that you get to meet people with similar interests, which makes getting to know people easier. You can volunteer in communities that work for causes like literacy and animal welfare. Being part of such a group will ensure that you see the same people regularly.

#2 Join a gym or sports academy

Joining a gym or a sports academy not only helps you stay fit but also helps you become more social. You might end up making a gym partner eventually. Similarly, sports are a group activity and you will definitely meet a few people with whom you will hit it off. Being regular with these activities will gradually make you more comfortable around these people.

#3 Take a foreign language class

A language class is another place where you will run into the same people often. The group assignments assigned in such classes are a sure-shot way to make connections with new people and form healthy friendships. You might even be paired up for practice. Besides, learning a new language is fun and can even prove to be productive in the long run.

#4 Utilize local cultural events to form friendships

There are several cultural events that happen in most cities. It could be a concert, a festive gathering, or a fair. These events are a fun way to get to know the place and the people. Introduce yourself to people about your age and ask them all about the occasion and also about them. Such things act as great ice-breakers.

#5 Interact with your neighbors

Interacting with people in your neighborhood is a quick way to make new friends. Just be courteous to people who live around you. If you see them outside or passing by, tell them that you are new here and initiate conversations. A regular greeting can be a good start. You can even invite them for coffee or tea at your place.