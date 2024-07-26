In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Italian vegan polenta pizza with this simple recipe.

Try this Italian vegan polenta pizza recipe

02:00 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Polenta, boiled cornmeal, is a staple in Italian cuisine, originating from northern Italy. It has transitioned from peasant food to a key ingredient in various dishes. The Italian vegan polenta pizza creatively uses polenta for its crust instead of dough, offering a unique, gluten-free option that caters to vegans and pizza enthusiasts alike. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need one cup of polenta (cornmeal), three cups of water, and one teaspoon of salt. Include two tablespoons of olive oil, one cup of tomato sauce, and a teaspoon each of dried oregano and basil. Toppings require two cups of mixed sliced bell peppers and onions, plus one cup of shredded vegan cheese.

Step 1

Preparing the polenta base

Begin by boiling three cups of water in a large pot. Once boiling, gradually whisk in the polenta and salt. Reduce the heat to low and continue stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to pull away from the sides of the pot (about 15 to 20 minutes). Then stir in one tablespoon of olive oil for added richness.

Step 2

Shaping and baking the base

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Transfer the cooked polenta into a round pizza pan or baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using a spatula or your hands (wet them slightly to prevent sticking), spread the polenta evenly to form your pizza base about half an inch thick. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until it starts to crisp on the edges.

Step 3

Adding toppings

After baking, remove your polenta base from the oven and increase its temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread tomato sauce over your base evenly, leaving some space at edges like traditional pizza crusts do. Sprinkle oregano and basil over sauce then add sliced bell peppers and onions as the next layer followed by an even sprinkle of vegan cheese on top.

Step 4

Final baking

Place your assembled pizza back into the oven at the increased temperature and bake for another 10-15 minutes, or until the vegan cheese has melted and toppings are slightly charred. Serve hot directly from the oven. Enjoy this innovative Italian vegan polenta pizza with family and friends as a delightful twist on a classic favorite, without compromising dietary restrictions.