Enjoy this wholesome dish chilled or at room temperature, perfect as a standalone meal or a vibrant side dish.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:37 pm Jul 30, 202404:37 pm

What's the story The Mediterranean chickpea salad bowl is a vibrant, nutritious dish inspired by Mediterranean cuisine's heart-healthy ingredients. Celebrated for its flavorful, textured, and colorful combination, it offers a feast for the eyes and health benefits. Ideal for those seeking a vegetarian and eggless option without sacrificing taste or satisfaction, this dish is ready to enhance your mealtime. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this salad, you'll need a 15-ounce can of chickpeas (drained, rinsed), one large cucumber, two tomatoes, one red onion, one bell pepper (any color), one-fourth cup pitted Kalamata olives, one-fourth cup crumbled feta cheese (optional for vegans), two tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice (one lemon), two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon dried oregano, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables under cold running water. Next, dice the cucumber, tomatoes and bell pepper into uniform bite-sized pieces for easy eating. Then, finely chop the red onion to blend well with other ingredients. For those who like a bit of customization in their meals, feel free to add or substitute any vegetables according to personal taste or what's in season.

Step 2

Mix dressing and combine with chickpeas

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried oregano, salt and pepper until well combined. This will serve as your salad dressing. In a larger mixing bowl add the drained and rinsed chickpeas. Pour the dressing over the chickpeas while they are still dry to ensure they absorb all those Mediterranean flavors effectively.

Step 3

Assemble the salad bowl

Add your prepared vegetables to the mixing bowl with your seasoned chickpeas. Toss everything until well mixed, ensuring each piece is lightly coated with dressing. This step blends the flavors beautifully. If including feta cheese in your recipe, or its vegan alternative, now is the perfect time to sprinkle it over your salad, adding a delightful touch of flavor.

Step 4

Serve chilled or at room temperature

Your Mediterranean chickpea salad bowl is ready to serve! Enjoy it immediately or chill in the refrigerator for about an hour if you prefer it cold. This dish is perfect as a standalone meal or as a refreshing side dish. With wholesome ingredients, it celebrates Mediterranean cuisine, offering both satisfaction and health benefits—ideal for any day.