Visiting Finland? Savor these berry-based snacks

Finland is known for its immaculate nature and abundant berry harvests. For anyone traveling to the country, Finnish berry snacks are a must-try, giving you a taste of the country's culinary heritage. From sweet to savory, these snacks highlight the versatility of Finnish berries. Relish these delicacies for a nostalgic trip to Finland's heart.

Sweet spread Lingonberry jam delights Lingonberry jam is a staple in Finnish households and is commonly enjoyed with bread or pastries. The tartness of lingonberries with sugar creates a unique flavor profile that goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike. You can find this jam in local markets and it makes for an excellent souvenir to take home. Its vibrant red color and tangy taste makes it an unforgettable addition to any meal.

Crunchy treats Blueberry rye cookies Blueberries are plentiful in Finland and they make their way into many traditional recipes, including rye cookies. These cookies mix the earthy flavor of rye flour with the sweetness of blueberries, making for a crunchy treat that's ideal for snacking on the go. They are a wholesome alternative to regular cookies, offering fiber and nutrients along with great taste.

Creamy delight Cloudberry yogurt parfait Cloudberries, the rare Nordic berries, are known for their golden color and unique flavor. In Finland, they are commonly used in desserts like yogurt parfaits. Layered with creamy yogurt and granola, cloudberries lend a punch of tartness that cuts through the sweetness of other elements. This snack is not just easy on the eyes but also rich in vitamins A and C.

Refreshing bowl Sea buckthorn smoothie bowls Sea buckthorn berries grow along Finland's coastlines and are celebrated for their high vitamin C content. Smoothie bowls made from these bright orange berries offer a refreshing start to any day or an energizing snack after exploring Finland's natural beauty. Blended with bananas or other fruits, sea buckthorn smoothies provide both nutrition and flavor.