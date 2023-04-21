Lifestyle

National Chickpea Day: Celebrate the occasion with these flavorsome recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 21, 2023, 08:20 am 2 min read

Try these chickpea recipes today

The US celebrates National Chickpea Day on April 21. It is an occasion to commemorate the stellar health benefits of this awesome legume which is heavily used across cuisines. So to help you spend the day on a toothsome note, here are five recipes featuring chickpeas that you can try today. Believe us, each of these is health and flavor rolled into one.

Chickpea fajitas

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Add some oil and paprika to soaked chickpeas and roast them for 20 to 25 minutes. In the meantime, add tomatoes, onions, vinegar, mashed avocado, and lime juice in a bowl and mix well. Now heat some tortillas on a griddle pan until they get lines on both sides. Finally, place the tomato mixture and chickpeas on it.

Spiced chickpea soup

Fry some onions, garlic and ginger in oil for two minutes. To this, add garam masala, followed by your favorite veggies including carrots and beans. Simmer for 10 minutes and then add soaked chickpeas to it. Whizz them all in a blender and then pack the mixture into a flask. Your soup is ready to be relished on the go.

Chickpea salad

Toast some cumin seeds and then grind them to make a coarse powder. Add this to a bowl and then mix in some chopped onions, kale, coriander leaves, mint leaves, soaked chickpeas, chaat masala, lemon juice, and about two tablespoons of extra virgin oil. Mix all of it well and let it rest for 30 minutes so that all the ingredients combine well.

Chickpea fritters

Whizz some soaked chickpeas and eggs to make a batter. Pour this into a bowl and add garlic, coriander, and chili powder. Season as per your preference. Stir well and make fritters using this batter by deep frying small balls of it. Fry them until crispy on both sides and then remove. Savor with your favorite sauce or dip.

Chickpea burger

Whizz chickpeas, eggs, lemon zest, lemon juice, coriander leaves, and some seasoning. Pour into a bowl and add some crushed breadcrumbs and onions. Mix well. Fry them in oil to make burger patties and then set aside. Now grab a burger bun, toast it on a pan, and smear your favorite sauce on the inner sides. Add lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and the patty.