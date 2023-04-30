Lifestyle

National Raisin Day: 5 recipes to try today

Written by Sneha Das Apr 30, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

National Raisin Day is celebrated on April 30 every year

Observed on April 30 every year, National Raisin Day celebrates the tiny sundried grapes that are low in fat and rich in nutrients. Apart from being used to make wine, raisins are also used to prepare several baked foods like cookies and cakes. In honor of the day introduced in California for the first time in 1909, try these recipes today.

Raisin cookies

Soak black raisins in water for 10 minutes, drain, and keep aside. Whisk together all-purpose flour, salt, baking soda, and sugar. Add cold butter, milk, and drained raisins and stir well. Spread this dough on a lightly floured surface and roll it into a thick round. Cut into cookie shapes, brush with milk, and bake for 15 minutes. Serve crunchy.

Raisin cake

Packed with the sweet taste of raisins, this cake is the perfect evening snack to have with tea or coffee. Boil raisins in some water in a saucepan for 10 minutes. Add butter and mix well. Add baking soda, flour, sugar, salt, chopped nuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and mix again. Pour the batter into a greased pan and bake for 35 minutes. Enjoy!

Walnut raisin truffles

These rich and luscious walnut raisin truffles are a mass favorite. Cook condensed milk, raisin paste, butter, and cocoa powder in a saucepan for three minutes, while stirring continuously. Once cooled, add walnuts, raisins, and biscuit crumbs. Mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and roll the mixture into truffle shapes. Refrigerate them again for 30 minutes and serve.

Raisin rice

This sweet raisin rice is a Middle Eastern recipe that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. Wash long-grain white rice in water, cover, and keep aside. Add salt, raisins, saffron, olive oil, and cinnamon over the rice, mix everything well, and then cook for some time. Garnish with black raisins and saffron, and serve with some plain yogurt.

Kishmish and methi pakoras

This sweet and savory pakoras are the perfect snacks to enjoy with some hot chai. Soak moong dal in water for at least two-three hours and drain the water. Grind it into a smooth paste. Add kasuri methi, green chilies, chopped raisins, salt, and ginger to the dal paste and mix well. Deep-fry small amounts of this batter in oil and serve with chutney.