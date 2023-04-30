Lifestyle

National Bubble Tea Day: 5 recipes to try today

Written by Sneha Das Apr 30, 2023

National Bubble Tea Day is celebrated on April 30 every year

Observed on April 30 every year, National Bubble Tea Day was established by the New York City-based Kung Fu Tea Company in 2010. It was first celebrated in 2018 to honor the delightful and refreshing Taiwanese beverage that is made with tea and chewy tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom of this drink. Try these five different bubble tea recipes today.

Mango bubble tea

Place tea bags in boiling water for five minutes. Remove the bags, add honey, and stir well. Refrigerate the tea. Boil water with tapioca pearls. Simmer for 10 minutes, drain, and wash under cool water. Blend ripe mango chunks with coconut milk and orange juice. Mix the mango mixture with tea and tapioca. Pour into tall glasses and serve chilled with a straw.

Iced strawberry bubble tea

This sweet drink is a must-have during the summer season. Boil water with sugar and keep aside. Separately, boil water with tapioca pearls and cook well. Pour the sugar syrup over the tapioca balls. Now boil tea leaves in water and refrigerate. Later, add crushed strawberry and mix well. Add tapioca pearls to a glass, top it with chilled strawberry tea, and enjoy!

Watermelon bubble tea

This bubble tea is packed with the refreshing flavor of watermelon. Boil some clear tapioca pearls in water, strain, and transfer to a bowl. Dunk them in brown sugar syrup and separately, boil green tea leaves with water. Blend watermelon cubes, green tea, ice cubes, and brown sugar syrup. Add tapioca pearls to a glass followed by the watermelon slushie and ice cubes.

Taro bubble tea

Steep green tea bags in hot water for five minutes, strain, and let the mixture cool. Boil water, add tapioca balls to it, and cook for 10 minutes while stirring occasionally. Blend green tea with sweetened condensed milk, milk, ice cubes, and taro powder. Add tapioca balls to a glass, pour taro milk tea into it along with crushed ice, and serve chilled.

Lavender bubble tea

Steep dried lavender buds in hot water along with black tea bags for five minutes. Strain the lavender and discard the tea bag. Add sugar, stir well, and let the mixture cool. Boil water with tapioca pearls for 10 minutes and let them cool. Put the balls into a glass. Add the tea and milk along with crushed ice. Stir and serve chilled.