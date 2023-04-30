Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Paul Jennings! A look at his best series

Australian author Paul Jennings is known for his stories and books for children. With over 100 books to his credit, he has won our hearts. A teacher and later a speech pathologist and lecturer, Paul became a full-time writer at the age of 46. As this English-born Australian writer turns 80 today, let us look at his top four book series.

'Gizmo' series

The story revolves around a boy, who along with a friend, steals a shiny-looking toy-like object from out of space called "Gizmo." The bad luck that follows the boy and how he tries to get rid of Gizmo forms the plot of the series. This series of four books were written and published between the years 1994-97.

The 'Wicked' series

Wicked is a horror novel series for kids. Co-authored by Paul and Morris Gleitzman, this series is about a widower's teenage daughter and a widow's teenage son getting married and the events following it. With a mix of humor and suspense, Wicked keeps readers curious as the two teenagers in the story navigate the challenges of life, family, and monsters.

'Cabbage Patch' series

With a series of four books, Cabbage Patch is a story that describes the drama that occurs when a father tells his son, Chris, that babies grow out of cabbage, and later he finds a baby in the cabbage. All four stories are hilarious and were hugely popular among young readers. The final book in the series was published in 2004.

'Unreal'

Unreal was the first book that established Paul as a writer. It is the first in a series of collections of eight short stories written by him. This collection is a mixture of funny, weird, and wacky short stories with strange endings, written for young adults. Other books in the series include Undone, Uncanny, and Unpredictable. Check out more such book recommendations.