Know the difference between ice cream and gelato

The hot and humid weather makes us crave something chilled and flavorful. Ice cream and gelato are the perfect cold desserts to savor during this summer season. While both look similar, they are very different cold desserts. Mr. Gagan Anand, founder of Scuzo Ice 'O' Magic, India's first live popsicle concept and dessert cafe, tells us the difference between ice cream and gelato.

Difference in texture

Gelato has a denser and creamier texture than ice cream since it is churned at a much slower speed. Gelato gets a smooth and creamy texture because of the presence of air in the mixture. Ice cream, on the other hand, is churned pretty quickly which makes it less creamy and dense in texture. Gelato's dense texture allows it to pack more flavor.

Know about the ingredients used in gelato vs ice cream

A popular Italian frozen dessert, gelato is made using milk, sugar, and flavorings like chocolate, fruit, and nuts. Ice cream, on the other hand, is a light, buttery and fluffy dessert that is prepared using milk, cream, sugar, and different flavoring like strawberry, butterscotch, black current, etc. However, gelato has less sugar content and fat as compared to ice cream.

Nutritional value of the two ingredients

Gelato contains more milk and less cream which makes it healthier and less fatty than ice cream. Gelato has 10-20% air and 4-5% fat from milk. One scoop of gelato contains 17 grams of sugar. Ice cream, on the other hand, has 70-90% air and 10-40% milk fat. One scoop of ice cream contains 21 grams of sugar.

Serving temperature of gelato vs ice cream

Traditionally, gelato is served at a warmer temperature at -13 to -14 degrees Celsius which enhances the flavors in gelato as your tongue does not get numb. Ice cream is served at a colder temperature, at -14 to -18 degrees Celsius. Gelato is served using a flat spatula called a spade while ice cream is usually scooped with a deeply rounded spoon.

Health impact of gelato vs ice cream

Gelato is healthier than ice cream as it contains fewer calories and less sugar. A serving of gelato contains about 90 calories while a serving of ice cream contains over 125 calories. Gelato is also easy to digest since it contains less fat and less air is churned into it. Gelato is made with 100% natural vegetarian ingredients while ice cream contains additives.