National Tea Day: Know about the world's most expensive brews

Apr 21, 2023

A 'tea'-sing tale of luxury! When it comes to tea, which is among the most popular and widely-consumed beverages, hardly anyone would deem it an expensive escapade. However, the world offers some exotic tea blends that are worth a fortune, a sip of which may have you splurge more than you can even imagine. On National Tea Day, let's check out five of them.

Da Hong Pao from China

The most expensive tea in the world is Da Hong Pao from China which is priced at an astounding $1.2 million per kg! It is rare, features earthy and mineral flavors, and showcases beautiful hues of red when prepared. The reason behind the exorbitant price is that the leaves harvested to prepare this brew belong to plants that have been existing over 300 years.

Panda Dung Tea from China

Here's another entry from China into the world of the most expensive teas ever. As its name suggests, the tea leaves of this beverage are fertilized with panda dung, which makes it a pricy affair at $35,000 per kg! It is believed to be super nutritious as it is abundant with amino acids and polyphenols. So when are you sipping on this one?

PG Tips Diamond Tea Bag from the United Kingdom

A tea bag that costs $15,000 makes it to the third spot in the list of the world's most expensive teas. Manufactured by a British-origin company named PG Tips, the tea bag contains 2.56-carat diamonds (about 280 of them) and an exquisite white gold chain! The tea leaves belong come from India, cultivated at the Makaibari Tea Estate.

Vintage Narcissus from China

An oolong kind, Vintage Narcissus is the world's fourth most expensive tea that will cost you $6,500 per kg. It offers a chocolaty and woodsy flavor with nutty and floral undertones. Its orchid-like aroma is enough to bedazzle anyone. Additionally, it is thought to improve mental alertness, prevent tooth decay, and help one steer clear of cancer and many heart diseases.

Tieguanyin tea from Taiwan

Tieguanyin tea is a semi-oxidized oolong variant that costs around $1,500 per kg. Named after the Buddhist deity - Guan Yin, this tea is among the most-sold beverages in the United Kingdom as it features sun-dried leaves that are crisp and golden. While it tastes nutty on the palate, it smells fresh with its floral essence. Happy sipping!