BJP to implement CAA in Bengal, not NRC: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bengal BJP sources informed PTI that the CAA will benefit over 72 lakh people in the state and over 1.5 crore people across India. Vijayvargiya also questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) opposed the CAA.
Vijayvargiya also said that the party is keen on securing India's eastern borders. He said the borders have turned into a "transit point for terror elements," adding that the infiltration has taken a toll on national security, as well as the economy.